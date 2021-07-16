Louisiana HBCU system president announces his retirement

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The nation’s only historically Black university system will be searching for a new leader.

The Southern University System in Louisiana announced Friday that president and chancellor Ray Belton will retire in the fall.

Belton declared his intentions during a meeting of the college system’s governing board. Belton has spent 35 years with Southern.

That includes 14 as chancellor of Southern University’s campus in Shreveport and the most recent seven years as president of the university system and chancellor of its Baton Rouge campus.

The Southern University System has more than 13,000 students across campuses in Shreveport, Baton Rouge and New Orleans.