SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – In the last three decades, Louisiana has seen a total of 43 child hot car deaths, according to data collected by Kids and Car Safety.

The organization says over 1,000 children have died in hot cars nationwide since 1990.

To eliminate some of these hot car deaths among children, parents are encouraged to create a visual reminder whenever a child gets inside of a vehicle. It is important for parents to “look before they lock,” even if they don’t have children with them.

It’s a habit that could save lives.

Parents can place an item that they can’t start their day without in the back seat or in the front seat of the car.

“If you don’t have a diaper bag, grabbed a stuffed animal, and that stuffed animal lives in the car. Anytime the child gets into the car then you bring the stuffed animal up front as a visual reminder that your baby is with you,” says Kids and Cars Safety Director Amber Rollins.

Rollins also added parents should ask their childcare provider to call them right away if the child hasn’t arrived as scheduled.

There have been six child hot car deaths so far in 2022, including the death on Monday of a five-year-old boy left strapped in his car seat for hours under sweltering Texas heat.