Louisiana guard accused of smuggling drugs into jail

HOUMA, La. (AP) — A guard at a Louisiana jail has been fired and arrested after authorities said she conspired with inmates to bring drugs and other contraband into the facility.

The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office, in a news release Wednesday, said 30-year-old Ashley Thompson faces charges of taking contraband into a penal institution, malfeasance in office, conspiracy to possess Schedule I drugs and making drug transactions.

She had worked for the office for about eight years. She was fired after the alleged scheme was uncovered.