Louisiana grocers reflect on one year of Covid-19 pandemic

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)– March 9, 2020 marks the date of the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Louisiana. At that time, the fear of the pandemic had people frantically buying groceries not knowing what the future would hold.

“The first week weeks were the most overwhelming, the way Covid affected the entire community, really the entire world… nobody expected it to get to that level,” Executive Assistant of Ralph’s Market Jennifer Hertel said.

The panic turned into a buying frenzy.

“Everyone didn’t know what to do, when people are unsure of what’s going on or the community is panicked about something.. they stock up,” Calandro’s Owner Blaze Calandro III said.

Both grocers say the demand has slowed down but there are still many items that are difficult to keep in stock due to the affects of COVID-19 across the country.

Many grocery stores in the Capital Region modified their business hours to condense staff and to allow for “high risk” customers to shop safely.

“It really was unprecedented, we took it day by day and we watched for the Governor’s orders,” Hertel said.

Curbside pick up has become a new normal.

“We might have had one to two orders a day… to more than 90 orders a day,” Hertel said.

Calandro says his store has noticed an uptick in sales in liquor and wine as well as an increased interest in cooking.