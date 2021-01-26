Louisiana governor asks White House for $3B in hurricane aid

A destroyed home is seen in the aftermath of both Hurricane Laura and Hurricane Delta, in Grand Lake, La., Friday, Dec. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Gov. John Bel Edwards is asking President Joe Biden for $3 billion to help Louisiana with its ongoing recovery from the 2020 hurricanes.

He said Tuesday on a trip to storm-ravaged Lake Charles that he’s filed a request with the new White House similar to the unfulfilled ask he made of the prior administration.

The block grant assistance would need congressional approval for the state to receive the money to help with rebuilding from Hurricanes Laura and Delta.

The Democratic governor said Biden has told him he understands Louisiana’s recovery needs. Edwards says he’s seeking dollars to help rebuild people’s homes, create affordable rental housing, modernize infrastructure and harden against future storms.