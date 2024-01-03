BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards delivered his farewell address as the 56th Governor of Louisiana at the Florida Parishes Agricultural Event Center.

Edwards was elected as governor of the state of Louisiana in 2016 and was reelected for the same position in 2019.

“None of our success would be possible without the people in Amite and in Tangipahoa Parish,” said Edwards.

Edwards discussed the improvements his administration made from his first day in office to the present day.

“Our state is much better off today than it was eight years ago,” said Edwards. “Together, we have righted so many wrongs.”

Governor-elect Jeff Landry will be sworn in on Jan. 8.

