Louisiana GOP lawmakers try to yank governor’s virus rules

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana House Republicans are planning to file a petition aimed at revoking Gov. John Bel Edwards’ coronavirus restrictions for a week.

The action expected Friday comes as lawmakers finished a special session in which they sought more power over the Democratic governor’s emergency actions but appeared likely to see that effort vetoed.

House GOP leader Blake Miguez says a majority of House lawmakers are signing a petition to nullify the governor’s public health emergency declaration.

It seeks to keep Edwards from enacting any more restrictions for seven days.

The issue almost certainly will be settled in court.

The Edwards administration argues the petition law is unconstitutional.