Louisiana giving away $2.3M in prizes to encourage vaccines

Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines sit in a refrigerator at a mass-vaccination site at the former Citizens Bank headquarters in Cranston, R.I., Thursday, June 10, 2021. The U.S. is confronted with an ever-growing surplus of COVID-19 vaccines, looming expiration dates and stubbornly lagging demand at a time when the developing world is clamoring for doses to stem a rise in infections. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana will offer residents who have gotten vaccinated against COVID-19 a chance to win a share of $2.3 million in cash prizes and college scholarships.

Gov. John Bel Edwards hopes financial incentives will persuade those reluctant to get the shots to change their minds.

The top winner could take home $1 million under the plans announced Thursday. Drawings will take place over five weeks, starting July 14. The state will give away nine $100,000 scholarships to winners ages 12 to 17.

Four $100,000 cash prizes and one $1 million award will be handed out to winners age 18 and older. Registration for the drawings begins Monday at noon.

  FILE – In this June 3, 2021, file photo, registered nurse fills syringes with Pfizer vaccines at a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center, in Bellingham, Wash. The U.S. death toll from COVID-19 has topped 600,000, even as the vaccination drive has drastically slashed daily cases and deaths and allowed the country to emerge from the gloom. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

