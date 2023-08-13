BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana has been named one of two states to get funding for an air capture facility through the Biden-Harris Administration.

The Department of Energy is giving Louisiana and Texas $1.2 billion to build large direct air capture facilities. These projects come as part of Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law-funded Regional Direct Air Capture (DAC) Hubs program, which was created to start a nationwide network to reduce emissions.

The air capture facilities are expected to move two million metric tons of carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions from the atmosphere every year. This will also allow for more jobs to be created in the state.

Project Cypress will be located in Calcasieu Parish.

“Cutting back on our carbon emissions alone won’t reverse the growing impacts of climate change; we also need to remove the CO2 that we’ve already put in the atmosphere—which nearly every climate model makes clear is essential to achieving a net-zero global economy by 2050,” said U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm. “With this once-in-a-generation investment made possible by President Biden’s Investing in America agenda, DOE is laying the foundation for a direct air capture industry crucial to tackling climate change—transforming local economies and delivering healthier communities along the way.”