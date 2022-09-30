BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Louisiana-based fried chicken chain has gone viral after it made a parody of Rihanna’s NFL Super Bowl announcement.

Rumors of the international icon headlining the halftime show began after she posted a picture holding a football on Instagram. The NFL made the official announcement on Sunday, Sept. 25.

Popeyes, a Louisiana-famous fried chicken chain, posted a hand holding a chicken sandwich later on Sunday. The original post has been retweeted over 10,000 times. The tweet has over 80,000 likes. The food chain captioned the photo, “Period.”