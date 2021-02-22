Louisiana, France renew educational, professional agreement

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA – APRIL 17: A general view of the Louisiana State Capitol prior to a rally against Louisiana’s stay-at-home order and economic shutdown on April 17, 2020 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Governor John Bell Edwards has said Louisiana’s high rate of infections and deaths does not position the state to quickly open back up. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Officials from France and Louisiana have renewed an agreement to collaborate on educational and professional initiatives.

The state said in a news release Monday that Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser, French Consul General Vincent Sciama, and representatives from the Council for the Development of French in Louisiana and the state Department of Education re-signed the agreement.

It was first signed in 1968 and now extends through 2024. The state says the accords support French immersion programs in Louisiana.