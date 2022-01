MOONACHIE, NEW JERSEY – NOVEMBER 16: Macy’s unveils the new fleet of floats joining the 95th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade® on November 16, 2021 in Moonachie City. Pictured is Celebration Gator presented by Louisiana Office of Tourism. Crawling out of the bayou to join this year’s festivities is the Celebration Gator. Adorned in colorful azaleas, magnolias and Mardi Gras beads, this float is a tribute to Louisiana’s rich culture, from its grand riverboats to the famous French Quarter. Look through the logo to see the animators working in the belly of the beast! (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy’s, Inc.)

PASADENA, La (BRPROUD) – Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser announced that the Feed Your Soul float won an award at the Rose Parade on Saturday.

The Louisiana Travel float, number 47 in the line, won the Wrigley Legacy Award for the most outstanding display of floral presentation, design and entertainment.

The judging results are in! The @LouisianaTravel Feed Your Soul float won the Wrigley Legacy Award 🏆 for the most outstanding display of floral presentation, float design and entertainment. pic.twitter.com/KfckuFM31E — Office of Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser (@LouisianaLtGov) January 1, 2022