Louisiana firm pleads guilty to oyster sales violation

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A Louisiana seafood company has pleaded guilty to violating federal law by selling oysters out-of-state without proper reports to Louisiana.

U.S. Attorney Peter Strasser says in a news release that Indian Ridge Seafood Company LLC of Terrebonne Parish pleaded guilty Thursday to violating the Lacey act.

The statement says the company failed to make required reports about more than 14,000 sacks of oysters worth nearly $657,000.

Sentencing is scheduled Feb. 18. The maximum fine would be $200,000.

The plea agreement says Indian Ridge will pay a $10,000 fine to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries and agrees to quarterly inspections for a year.