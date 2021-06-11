Louisiana firefighter facing rape charge

Sheriff: “This is a complex case of manipulation involving several females."

BOGALUSA, La. (BRPROUD) – A firefighter in Louisiana is in trouble with the law.

36-year-old Brandon Applewhite is facing one count of second degree rape.

Applewhite is a firefighter in Bogalusa and was most recently apprehended on June 7.

The Bogalusa firefighter was first arrested on June 4 and charged with:

Non-consensual release of a private picture

Extortion

Malfeasance in office

The second time Applewhite was taken into custody was on June 7 and that took place after a search of Applewhite’s home.

Applewhite posted bond after both arrests.

Washington Parish Sheriff Randy Seal commented. “This is a complex case of manipulation involving several females. I compliment detectives from both agencies for their outstanding work in investigating this case and obtaining a warrant for Applewhite’s arrest.”

The Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office and Bogalusa Police Department worked together on this case.