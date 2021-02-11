Louisiana fire marshal warns about heating after fire deaths

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — Louisiana’s fire marshal is urging caution when heating homes after three fire deaths in the last day and a blast of cold weather on the way.

News outlets reports that two men died in a house fire Wednesday morning in Cotton Valley. Deputy fire marshals are investigating the cause, but believe a wood stove was involved.

The same day, a house fire killed an 83-year-old occupant in Hammond, according to the city fire department, which was investigating the cause.

Fire Marshal Butch Browning’s office released a news release Thursday urging safe practices for home heating as the state readies for some of its coldest temperatures of the winter starting this weekend.