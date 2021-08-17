Louisiana families to see food stamp increase in October

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana families who receive food stamps will see a bump in their benefits averaging about $36 per person each month starting in October.

That’s because President Joe Biden’s administration approved a permanent increase in the levels of food aid available to needy families.

The Advocate reports the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced the changes to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

They will increase the average monthly benefit for a person from $121 to $157. The benefit rates had been previously adjusted for inflation, but the federal government now is adjusting the base formula.

Nearly 849,000 people in Louisiana receive food stamps. That’s about 1 in 5 state residents.