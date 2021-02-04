Louisiana expands vaccine eligibility to people 65 and older

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks about the state’s COVID-19 outbreak and vaccination efforts on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Melinda Deslatte

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana is widening access to the coronavirus vaccine to also include anyone aged 65 to 69.

The plans announced Thursday by Gov. John Bel Edwards authorize another quarter-million people for the shots if they can find an available appointment.

People 70 and older had been allowed to receive the two-dose vaccines. That will drop to 65 starting Monday and place Louisiana in line with more than half the nation’s other states. But because demand far outstrips supply, many eligible people are still struggling to get vaccine appointments.

Edwards also is expanding eligibility to some election workers and a list of officials handling COVID-19 response work, including all statewide elected officials.