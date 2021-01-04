Louisiana expands vaccine access, but only for limited doses

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana has unveiled a list of 107 pharmacies that will begin offering the coronavirus vaccine this week to people aged 70 and older.
Demand is certain to outstrip the limited supply, and interest is running so high the state website crashed within minutes of the information’s release Monday.
The Louisiana Department of Health quickly reworked the website to get the list back online. The agency stressed that appointments are required.
An estimated 640,000 people in Louisiana are newly eligible for the Moderna vaccine, but this week’s shipment to the state’s pharmacies includes only about 10,000 doses for the expanded group.
