BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Help is coming from Entergy in the form of bill assistance.

The company said, “Entergy’s shareholders will contribute $1 million in bill relief across Entergy Louisiana’s service area in north, central, southeast and southwest Louisiana in order to address the higher-than-expected bills caused by this summer’s historic heat.”

Customers can apply for a one-time $200 credit on their bill.

According to Entergy, “To qualify, customers must have a total household income of up to 250% of the federal poverty level, which equates to $75,000 for a family of four.”

Entergy customers who qualify can apply starting on Friday, Sept. 22 through United Way. To receive the credit, customers will need to have a photo ID in the form of a driver’s license, state-issued ID or passport and proof of income.

Entergy said that anyone who is 18 or older can show one of the following income options:

first page of 2022 tax return(s)

2022 W2(s)

last paystub(s)

Social Security Administration 1099 or 1042S form(s), or benefit-determination letters

Click here to find and contact a United Way location.

If you have any questions for Entergy, you can get an answer here.

Entergy said that $100,000 of the available money will go toward helping older adults and customers with disabilities.