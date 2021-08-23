Louisiana education board: No special meeting on mask rules

Someone objecting to Gov. John Bel Edwards’ mask mandate for Louisiana schools scrawled an anti-mask message and left it at the door of the hearing room for the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, in Baton Rouge, La. The board refused to hold a public hearing on the mask mandate because the room was crowded with people who refused to put on face coverings. (AP Photo/Melinda Deslatte)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana’s top school board won’t hold a special meeting to discuss whether to challenge Gov. John Bel Edwards’ mask mandate for K-12 schools.

The decision announced Monday by the leadership of the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education came after the last meeting on the topic was disrupted by unruly crowds who refused to follow the face covering requirement.

Board leaders defended their decision to adjourn the meeting without hearing from hundreds of parents.

A crowd of angry, largely unmasked people objecting to Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards’ mask mandate for schools shouts in opposition to wearing a face covering at the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education meeting, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, in Baton Rouge, La. The board refused to hold a public hearing on whether to challenge the mask mandate because people refused to comply with the building’s mask requirement. (AP Photo/Melinda Deslatte)

They said those parents were putting health and safety at risk by refusing to wear masks and refusing to comply with the governor’s order for masks in public buildings.