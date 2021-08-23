Louisiana education board: No special meeting on mask rules

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana’s top school board won’t hold a special meeting to discuss whether to challenge Gov. John Bel Edwards’ mask mandate for K-12 schools.
The decision announced Monday by the leadership of the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education came after the last meeting on the topic was disrupted by unruly crowds who refused to follow the face covering requirement.
Board leaders defended their decision to adjourn the meeting without hearing from hundreds of parents.
They said those parents were putting health and safety at risk by refusing to wear masks and refusing to comply with the governor’s order for masks in public buildings.