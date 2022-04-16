WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin reminded voters that early voting for the April 30, 2022, Municipal General Election started on Saturday, April 16, from 8:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. and would continue through Saturday, April 23, excluding Sunday, April 17.

Voters who want to early vote can do so in-person at their Registrar of Voters Office or at other designated locations.

The office encouraged voters to utilize Louisiana’s free smartphone app, GeauxVote Mobile, to locate parish early voting locations, Election Day voting sites or to view their sample ballot.

According to Ardoin’s office, GeauxBot, the virtual voter assistant, is also available to access pertinent election information such as registration deadlines, election dates, polling locations and hours. The GeauxBot is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week by visiting voterportal.sos.la.gov or by selecting Elections and Voting on sos.la.gov. In addition to a Louisiana driver’s license, a Louisiana Special ID or a generally recognized ID with picture and signature, voters may use a digital license via LA Wallet.

For more information, contact the Elections Division at (800)-883-2805 or email elections@sos.la.gov.