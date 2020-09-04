Louisiana driver gets 40 years for killing a romantic rival

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A Louisiana woman has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for killing a romantic rival.

KSLA-TV reports state District Judge John D. Mosely Jr. handed down the sentence to 22-year-old Shameka Ellis,  of Shreveport, who pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

Ellis had been scheduled to go to trial Sept. 28 on a charge of second-degree murder for her role in the death of 22-year-old Lou’Quandelyn Hargrove, of Minden.

The Caddo Parish district attorney’s office says Hargrove’s family was in court and agreed with both the plea and the sentence.

