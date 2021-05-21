Louisiana disturbance call: 1 suspect shot, 1 deputy hurt

SORRENTO, La. (AP) — Louisiana State Police say a suspect was critically wounded and a sheriff’s deputy was injured Friday in a fight between two deputies and three other men.

A news release says the Ascension Parish deputy suffered a moderate injury.

Police say the deputies were called shortly after midnight to deal with a disturbance in Sorrento, a town about 20 miles southeast of Baton Rouge.

It says they got into a “physical confrontation” with three men. The statement did not say how the deputy was injured.

It is standard procedure for local police to ask state police to investigate shootings involving their officers.