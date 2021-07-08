Louisiana dispatcher accused of selling law enforcement info

MANSFIELD, La (AP) — A 23-year-old Louisiana woman is accused of selling information from state and federal law enforcement databases while working as a city police dispatcher.

A Louisiana State Police news release says Destiny Allen of Mansfield was arrested Wednesday on a charge of malfeasance in office as a Mansfield dispatcher.

The statement says she’s accused of illegally accessing the National Crime Information Center and the Louisiana Law Enforcement Telecommunications System.

Mansfield is a city of 4,600 in DeSoto Parish. Police Chief Annette Blue said Thursday that Allen no longer works for the Mansfield Police Department.

She says she doesn’t know whether Allen has an attorney who could speak for her.