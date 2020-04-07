Louisiana digital driver’s license app now free on Android and iOS

WEST MONROE, La. — Louisiana is making it easier for residents to renew their driver’s licenses and I.D.’s after state-wide closures of Motor Vehicle offices due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

LA Wallet, the first state-implemented digital driver’s license and ID, is now free of charge on Apple and Android devices.

If you already have LA Wallet, you will need to update the app to the newest version.

Louisiana is also the first state in the US to offer renewal of driver’s licenses and IDs through LA Wallet.

“We are very excited for Louisiana residents to have another option to renew their driver licenses and identification cards,” stated OMV Commissioner Karen St. Germain.

The in-app renewals will operate the same as current online renewal options, but along with receiving your physical credential by mail, you will also receive an updated LA Wallet digital license/ID within 24 hours.

An instructional video on using LA Wallet’s new functionality, and other help information such as password resets, can be found by visiting LAWallet.com.

