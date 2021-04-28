Louisiana detention center: 6 youths escape, 5 caught

BRIDGE CITY, La. (AP) — Authorities in Louisiana say a fifth teenager has been captured after breaking out of a juvenile detention center near New Orleans, leaving one on the loose.

They say six youths aged 16 to 18 broke out the Bridge City Center for Youth around midnight Wednesday, injuring a staff member.

The state Office of Juvenile Justice says four were caught about 9 a.m. in Lafayette Parish. Authorities are still searching for a 17-year-old.

A news release says the guard was treated at a hospital and released. Bridge City Center is on the west bank of Jefferson Parish, about two miles from New Orleans’ east bank city line.