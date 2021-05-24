Louisiana detective shot while serving warrant in 2016 dies

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (AP) — Authorities say a Louisiana detective who was shot multiple times while serving a warrant in 2016 has died from his injuries.

Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto says Detective Stephen Arnold was under intense medical care since being shot.

Arnold was a 12-year veteran of the force and was assigned to a federal Drug Enforcement Administration task force at the time of his injury.

The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reports that Jarvis Hardy is serving 35 years for the shooting as well as other drug and gun charges.

The news outlets says Arnold’s brain didn’t receive oxygen for the first 30 minutes after he was shot.