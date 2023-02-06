BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A deputy who rescued a crash victim from cold waters in January has been invited to the president’s State of the Union.

Senator Bill Cassidy extended the invitation to East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office Detective Will Bankston after his act of heroism.

“Detective Bankston jumped into action to save a man’s life without a second thought,” said Cassidy. “His acts embody what it means to protect and serve. I’m delighted he’s my guest at this year’s State of the Union.”

Bankston was off duty when he made the rescue on Sunday, Jan. 22. EBRSO said a vehicle had hit the side of a bridge on Staring Lane at Hyacinth Avenue before going airborne and splitting into two. Bankston reportedly went into the water to save the driver, who was trapped and drowning.

The 2023 State of the Union Address will be delivered at 8 p.m. CST Tuesday, Feb. 7.