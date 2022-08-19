BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A deputy with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office was recently photographed “calming a scared little girl involved in” a single-vehicle accident.

The accident took place in the Gardere neighborhood on Tuesday, August 16.

A deputy nicknamed “Deputy Deeds,” responded to the scene along with emergency responders.

“Deputy Deeds,” aka, Deputy Tucker, took time to comfort the girl.

Deputy Tucker provided stickers and a coloring book along with his time.

There were no reported injuries related to this accident.

“I’m so proud to see our deputies put so much heart into caring for the community,” Sheriff Sid Gautreaux said. “Each call we receive is not just a file number; it’s an opportunity to make a positive difference in the lives of real people in our community by serving with compassion and dignity.”

Emergency responders would like to remind everyone to please keep your children properly restrained in a car seat or booster, even if just going “down the street.”

