Louisiana Department of Health, educators react to Education Department’s call to revoke mandated quarantine

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — New guidelines from the Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE) allow parents to decide whether or not to quarantine their child if exposed to COVID-19. But not everyone is on board with this decision.

“I think it’s a bad call,” State Health Officer for Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) Joseph Kanter said. “I think it’ll, unfortunately, put students and their families at risk.”

LDOE said in a statement, “We can no longer ignore the unintended academic consequences of our students unnecessarily missing school.”

Kanter said this will have the opposite effect from its intended purpose.

“If the goal is to keep kids in school with less disruption, I worry it might actually be counterproductive,” said Kanter.

The new option is just a recommendation. East Baton Rouge Parish Superintendent Sito Narcisse said he’s sticking with the old regulations.

“It has worked well for us. We have been able to keep our families safe, our staff safe, so our guidelines will not change,” Narcisse said.

That’s not the case for every parish. Livingston Parish released a statement announcing they plan to adopt the new guidelines.

Kanter said quarantining will help prevent the spread of the virus.