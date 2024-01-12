BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry provides essential information as temperatures dip near or below freezing in Louisiana next week.

Commissioner Mike Strain urges livestock and pet owners to take the necessary steps to protect their animals. Also, this is the time to protect plants, pipes, and people.

“When we see temperatures start to dip below freezing, it is important to take precautionary measures and to do so safely and correctly. For example, while antifreeze is commonly used not many people realize the risk it can pose to our pets. Dogs and cats will drink it if it is left out as it tastes sweet; however, it is highly toxic to them. If you drain any of the fluid from your tractor in preparation for the weather, be sure to dispose of it properly. These are things we know how to do, but let’s make sure we are doing them the right way,” said Strain. Listed below are cold weather tips for livestock, pet owners, and plant owners:

Livestock

Check livestock and look for signs of stress, illness, or injury.

Pay attention to young and older animals, who may suffer problems during frigid temperatures.

Provide plenty of hay, feed, energy supplements, and water.

Check water troughs as they can ice over.

Make shelter available.

Animals Keep animals indoors.

Provide adequate food and water.

Plants

Move all plants in containers and hanging baskets inside. If not possible, make sure they have a protected area and cover them with plastic.

Water plants if soil is dry.

For more information, visit LDAFCommunications@ldaf.state.la.