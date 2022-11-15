BATON ROGUE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain, D.V.M., proclaimed November 15 as Louisiana Sweet Potato Day. Sweet potato day was established to recognize the 70th anniversary of the Louisiana Sweet Potato Advertising and Development Commission.

The Louisiana Sweet Potato Advertising and Development Commission was established as the oldest agricultural commodity commission in the state. It was created on July 8, 1952, and since has worked to expand the market and increase consumption of sweet potatoes grown in Louisiana.

We hope you’ll join us in celebrating Louisiana Sweet Potato Day. It not only commemorates the 70th anniversary of the Louisiana Sweet Potato Advertising and Development Commission but also celebrates the sweet potato as Louisiana’s official state vegetable and the largest vegetable crop grown in the state. As we approach the Thanksgiving holiday, we’re pleased to recognize the humble and delicious Louisiana sweet potato, which will play a starring role on tables all over the country next week. LDAF Commissioner Mike Strain, D.V.M.

To learn more about Louisiana sweet potatoes and the Louisiana Sweet Potato Commission, visit http://www.sweetpotato.org/.