Louisiana Democrats say they have Endorsed Candy Christophe for U.S. Congress for Louisiana’s 5th Congressional District

According to a press release from Louisiana Democrats, they have endorsed Sandra “Candy” Christophe for U.S. Congress in Louisiana’s 5th Congressional District at today’s State Central Committee meeting.

A statement from Party Chair Katie Bernhardt can be read below:

The Louisiana Democratic Party is proud to endorse Candy Christophe to represent Louisiana’s 5th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives. Apart from being a remarkable candidate capable of bringing people together, Candy embodies Louisiana values. We’re excited to see her sworn in as the first African-American female member of Louisiana’s Congressional Delegation. Party Chair Katie Bernhardt

Sandra Christophe was born in Tangipahoa Parish and then raised in East Feliciana Parish. She has received a Bachelor’s Degree from Louisiana College in Pineville and later received her Master’s in Social Work from Grambling State University. Sandra now lives in Alexandria.3

A statement from Sandra Christophe can be read below:

I am honored to receive the nomination of the Louisiana Democratic Party. I’m guided by my faith, and the Bible tells us that two is better than one. It’s time for us to unite as one and work together to solve the big issues that families living in the 5th district face everyday. Our campaign is about living wages, more economic opportunities, support for farmers, better schools, and improved health care. It’s about the people of the 5th district. Sandra “Candy” Christophe

Early voting begins March 6th. Election day is March 20,2021. You can visit candychristophe4congress.com for more information.