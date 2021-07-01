Louisiana Democratic Party loses another state lawmaker

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Democrats in the Louisiana House have lost another member from their already depleted ranks.

Bogalusa Rep. Malinda White has switched from the Democratic Party to no party registration. The switch gives Democrats just 33 of the 105 members in the state House.

Independents now have three members. Republicans have 68. One Democratic district has a vacancy.

White’s decision comes ahead of what is expected to be an historic veto session where Republicans will try to overturn Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards’ vetoes.

White said her decision to switch to no party affiliation isn’t related to the veto session later this month, but frustration with party politics.