SPRINGFIELD, La. (WGNO) — A Norco woman was killed Tuesday (Nov. 9) evening in a motorcycle crash.

Right before 6:30 p.m., Louisiana State Troopers began investigating a two-vehicle crash on LA Hwy 22 at the intersection with LA Hwy 1249 in Tangipahoa Parish. Police say the crash involved a 2016 Jeep Renegade driven by Ami Gauthier of Ponchatoula and a 2003 Harley Davidson motorcycle ridden by Janie Blouin of Norco.

Upon investigating, Troopers learned that 22-year-old Gauthier was stopped in the southbound lane of the intersection while 57-year-old Blouin was traveling west on LA Hwy 22.

Detectives say the Jeep failed to yield to oncoming traffic and veered into the westbound lane of LA Hwy 22 right in front of the Harley-Davidson, causing impact. Although wearing a helmet, Blouin suffered fatal injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Gauthier was not suspected of being impaired and voluntarily submitted to a chemical breath test which showed no alcohol detected.

A routine toxicology sample was collected from Blouin and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.