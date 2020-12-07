Louisiana COVID-19 quarantine guidelines relaxed for schools

A student cleans his hands with hand sanitizer as educators welcome students on the first day of class at Lake Harbor Middle School with coronavirus restrictions Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, in Mandeville, La. St. Tammany Parish schools are opening with a quarter of students returning to school each day this week to assist in coronavirus precautions along with temperature checks, hand sanitizing at the door and face masks. (Max Becherer/The Advocate via AP)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana’s health department has loosened its coronavirus quarantine guidance for schools and workplaces to match the latest recommendations from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The guidelines suggest people who’ve come in close contact with someone infected with the coronavirus can resume normal activity after 10 days if no symptoms have emerged, or seven days if they test negative. That’s down from 14 days.

The state Department of Education is giving school systems the green light to follow the relaxed quarantine rules immediately. But the health department is sticking to a 14-day recommendation for prisons and nursing homes where people live together in tight quarters.