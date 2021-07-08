Louisiana court again upholds life sentence in drug death

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana appeals court has again upheld a man’s murder conviction and life sentence for the 2013 heroin overdose of his girlfriend.

The 1st Circuit Court of Appeal refused Tuesday to grant a new trial for Jarret McCasland or allow him a hearing on his claim that his girlfriend, Flavia “Cathy” Cardenas, died from an accidental overdose in Baton Rouge.

McCasland was prosecuted under a Louisiana law that allows authorities to charge someone with murder for distributing or dispensing an illegal drug that directly causes a death.

McCasland’s attorneys say the law was used to unfairly prosecute McCasland for drugs his 19-year-old girlfriend willingly bought and ingested.