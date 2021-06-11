Louisiana couple accused of using funds from youth league

DERIDDER, La. (AP) — A Louisiana couple is in custody after being accused of using funds from a youth sports league for personal use.

The DeRidder Police Department said 49-year-old Benjamin Talley and his wife, 51-year-old Paulette Talley, both of DeRidder, were arrested Thursday on charges of criminal conspiracy to commit theft and theft, both felonies.

KPLC-TV reports each is being held on $10,000 bond. The department received a complaint May 4 of possible misappropriation of funds by certain board members of the DeRidder Baseball/Softball League.

Detectives began an investigation and found that the Talleys had taken more than $6,000 to cover food, gas and home improvements since 2019.

Talley served as the board’s president. His wife served as the board’s secretary/treasurer.