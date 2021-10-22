Louisiana councilman issued citation for simple battery after fight with client

PRAIRIEVILLE, La (BRPROUD) – Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) confirmed that an altercation occurred between Ascension Parish Councilman Corey Orgeron and his client on Friday, Oct. 15.

“On October 15, deputies were called out to Orgeron’s law Office in Prairieville; at this time I’m not aware of who placed that 911 call. Orgeron advised deputies he got into a physical altercation with his client, stating that the client attacked him. The client who was also at the scene provided a statement to deputies disputing Orgeron’s claims saying that he was the one attacked by Orgeron. Neither of the men were taken into custody; however, they were both issued a citation for simple battery,” an APSO spokesperson said.

Photo courtesy of Ascension Parish Council.