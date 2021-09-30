Louisiana coroner releases name of baby found dead in lake

This undated photo combo provided by Caddo Correctional Center in Shreveport, La., shows Ureka Black. Black, accused of throwing two of her children into a Louisiana lake, has been extradited from Texas to Louisiana, where she faces a murder charge that could send her to jail for life. Black is accused of throwing her 5-year-old and 8-month-old sons into Cross Lake on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. The baby died. (Caddo Correctional Center via AP)

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A Louisiana coroner’s office has released the name of a baby found dead in a lake after his mother allegedly threw him and his older brother into the water. The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office said in a news release Wednesday night that the dad boy is 10-month-old Joshua Black.

His mother is accused of throwing Joshua and his 5-year-old brother into Cross Lake in Shreveport last Friday. Ureka Black faces charges of attempted second-degree murder and of second-degree murder, which carries a mandatory life sentence. She is represented by the Caddo Parish Public Defenders Office. Her attorney was in court when The Associated Press called for comment Thursday.

