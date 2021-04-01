Louisiana coroner: autopsy found no trauma in inmate death

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — Authorities say an autopsy did not find any evidence of trauma in the death of a 31-year-old Louisiana jail inmate.

News agencies report that Casey Louis Simpson died March 16 after being found unresponsive in his cell at the Caddo Correctional Center.

The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office said Wednesday that an autopsy didn’t find any signs of trauma and preliminary results are consistent with natural causes.

The news release says final results, including toxicology, will be available in two to three weeks.