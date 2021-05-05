Louisiana cop who used stun gun on handcuffed man resigns

FILE – This undated photo provided by the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office, in Louisiana, shows Officer Nolan Dehon III. Dehon, who used a stun gun twice on a handcuffed, seated man resigned Monday, May 3, 2021, from a Louisiana police department one day before a termination hearing. Dehon had been scheduled for a hearing Tuesday, May 4 before the Port Allen City Council, to consider whether to fire him. (West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office via AP)

PORT ALLEN, La. (AP) — An officer who used a stun gun on a handcuffed, seated man has resigned from a Louisiana police department.

The Port Allen City Council was to consider Tuesday whether to fire Nolan Dehon III. But defense attorney Victor Woods tells news agencies Dehon resigned from the Port Allen Police Department on Monday.

The West Baton Rouge Parish prosecutor tells The Advocate his office will still pursue criminal charges against Dehon.

The police department had earlier released another officer’s body camera video showing the arrest of 67-year-old Izell Richardson Jr.

It shows Dehon using a stun gun on Richardson, saying, “Scream again.”