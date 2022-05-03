MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, May 3, 2022, Congresswoman Julia Letlow (LA-05) released the following statement on the Supreme Court’s draft opinion in the Dobbs case.

It is my hope that the Supreme Court is preparing to firmly state that our country will allow our people to stand for life and protect the rights of the unborn. It has taken decades of hard work, advocacy, and prayer for us to arrive at this moment. Louisiana is poised to be a national leader in defending life when a decision is issued in the Dobbs case. However, the leak of this information is an obvious attempt to obstruct the Supreme Court’s deliberative process. I look forward to the day when an official opinion is issued.

Congresswoman Julia Letlow (LA-05)