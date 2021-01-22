Louisiana congressional candidate registration period ends

Julia Letlow, widow of Republican U.S. Rep.-elect Luke Letlow, makes her way into the Louisiana State Archives to sign up to run for the 5th District seat on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, in Baton Rouge, La. Luke Letlow won a December election for the congressional seat but died of COVID-19 complications in December, before he could be sworn into office. (AP Photo/Brett Duke)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — More than two dozen candidates vying to be Louisiana’s newest U.S. House members have registered to run in the March 20 special election to fill the two vacant congressional seats.

Thirteen contenders filed paperwork to compete for the 5th District seat representing northeast and central Louisiana.

That position is open because Republican U.S. Rep.-elect Luke Letlow died from COVID-19 complications.

Letlow’s widow is among those in the race, along with a candidate who is running for the seat from a jail cell.

Competing for the New Orleans-based 2nd District seat are 15 candidates.

They include two Democratic state senators from New Orleans and a Baton Rouge community activist.