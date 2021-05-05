Louisiana closed primary fight ends without legislative vote

Bret Allain, R-Franklin, left, chairman of the Senate Revenue and Fiscal Affairs Committee, talks with Sen. Sharon Hewitt,R-Slidell, and Sen. Patrick McMath, R-Covington, during opening day of the Louisiana legislative session in Baton Rouge, La., Monday, April 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A Senate Republican leader has scrapped efforts to redesign Louisiana’s primary elections in the legislative session amid sharp disagreements among GOP officials about whether to make changes or leave the state’s “jungle” primary system intact.

Slidell Sen. Sharon Hewitt proposed a return to closed party primaries for congressional elections because of concerns that Louisiana’s open primary often has the state electing members of Congress later than the rest of the country.

But the idea divided leaders in her own party. The feud raised questions about whether the bill could pass, and Hewitt said she would continue studying the issue.