Louisiana city puts brakes on car buys after deal for mayor

BOSSIER CITY, La. (AP) — A Louisiana city is putting the brakes on new vehicle purchases after the purchase of a $77,000 vehicle for its new mayor.

The Bossier City Council this week adopted a resolution that places a moratorium on vehicle purchases until a policy can be developed.

The Shreveport Times reports that the moratorium came after the $77,000 vehicle was purchased for new Bossier City Mayor Tommy Chandler earlier this year.

The moratorium includes exceptions for vehicles needed to maintain vehicle fleets for police, fire and emergency medical services.