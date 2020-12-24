Louisiana city gets new police chief

LAFYAETTE, La. (AP) — The City of Lafayette has a new police chief. News outlets report Mayor-President Josh Guillory announced the appointment of Thomas Lee Glover Sr. of Dallas on Wednesday.

Glover retired from the Dallas Police Department in 2017 where he served as deputy chief since 2012. Glover will take over for Scott Morgan.

Morgan has been interim chief and has led the department since Chief Toby Aguillard resigned in January with a $70,000 settlement after pressure from Guillory to retire or be fired.

The chief’s first official day in office will be Dec. 31. The new chief says his first priority is to make Lafayette safer with a focus on community policing.