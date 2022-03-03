PITKIN, La. (AP) — Two Louisiana men in their early 20s are accused of taking a dozen or more feral hogs from one parish and releasing them in another. The U.S. Department of Agriculture says that millions of feral hogs in at least 35 states, including Louisiana, probably do considerably more than $1.5 billion in damage each year.

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement spokesman Adam Einck says the men told enforcement agents they wanted to hunt the hogs. He says they were cited in February after one of them posted video on social media showing the hogs being released.