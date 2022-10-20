PINEVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Louisiana Christain University Psychology club will host a community awareness fair on Friday October 28, 2022. The fair is free to the public and will be held on campus, at the Granberry Conference Center from 9 AM to 3 PM.

The fair aims to provide valuable information and resources to junior high, high school and college students, in case they are ever in need of help. The psychology club orchestrated the event to showcase all services that are available in central Louisiana.

As Christians we are to look after those less fortunate, and at times we do this through educating our students in how they can best take care of themselves. Students will have the opportunity to learn about services that could potentially help them, family members, friends, and/or who they serve within our community. No individual should ever lack services due to not knowing what is available to them or even due to misunderstanding the service itself. Mollie Wise, professor of psychology and club faculty adviser

Services and information will be available on domestic violence, homelessness, substance abuse, child abuse, Cenla pregnancy center, suicide awareness, human trafficking, mental health services and mor support groups in the community.