Louisiana chemical facilities recognized for environmental stewardship

Louisiana (KTVE/KARD) (10/30/20)— The Louisiana Chemical Association (LCA) recently announced the four recipients of the association’s annual “Best in Louisiana” Serious About Fostering Excellence (SAFE) Award.

This award is given to Louisiana chemical facilities judged to have achieved outstanding performances in employee and process safety and environmental stewardship.

“A SAFE award can only be earned by showing multi-year excellence evaluated against the strictest possible industry standards for employee and environmental safety,” said Greg Bowser, president & CEO of the Louisiana Chemical Association. “These companies are all truly the best of the best.”

SAFE is a voluntary LCA program designed to help each facility evaluate, monitor and improve environmental performance, as well as process and personnel safety.

SAFE is sponsored by the LCA Health & Safety Committee.

“LCA member companies take environmental stewardship very seriously. Keeping our facilities, and the neighborhoods that surround them, safe and clean is of the utmost importance to all of our members,” said Bowser.

The SAFE awards are broken up into four categories based on the employment size of the facility. Class 1, fewer than 100 employees; Class 2, 101-200 employees; Class 3, 201-400 employees; and Class 4, more than 400 employees.

The 2020 “Best in Louisiana” SAFE Award winners are:

Class 1: Cabot, Ville Platte & Dexco Polymers, Plaquemine

Class 2: Ingevity South Carolina

Class 3: ExxonMobil Polyolefins

Class 4: Shintech Louisiana, Plaquemine

“We are incredibly proud of our winners and all of the participants in the SAFE program,” Bowser added. “The scoring for these awards is always razor thin. With so many facilities showing longstanding dedication to these important measures, it really drives home the point that caring for the environment while producing essential products is possible and we’re doing it every day here in Louisiana.”

This is the 25th year the annual SAFE Program has quantified safety practices and results among LCA member companies. Average Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) accident and injury statistics for all LCA member facilities have fallen to less than one-fifth the levels when LCA first began the program.

Four facilities demonstrating impressive improvement in their environmental and safety performance over the past year were also recognized with “Most Improved” SAFE awards.

The 2020 “Most Improved” SAFE Award winners were:

Westlake Chemical, Lake Charles South

Honeywell UOP, Shreveport

Olin Chlor alkali, Plaquemine

Arkema, Hahnville.

For more information about the SAFE program, visit the SAFE program website at LCASafe.org.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.